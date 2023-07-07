Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) is Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 5.9% of Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Legal Advantage Investments Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Fiserv by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in Fiserv by 3.9% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in Fiserv by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,702 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

FI stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.19. The company had a trading volume of 240,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,469. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.26 and a one year high of $126.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 195,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.69, for a total value of $973,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 195,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,772,871.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,725,540. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.95.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.