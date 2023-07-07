Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Trading Down 1.9%

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) traded down 1.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $24.17 and last traded at $24.18. 590,557 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 1,968,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

Flowers Foods Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Flowers Foods news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,011,892.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flowers Foods

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 313.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

