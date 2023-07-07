Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG) Trading Down 0.4%

Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Free Report) was down 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.97 and last traded at $24.97. Approximately 60 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Formidable Fortress ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.40. The stock has a market cap of $24.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Formidable Fortress ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formidable Fortress ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Formidable Fortress ETF (NYSEARCA:KONG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 958,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,870 shares during the period. Formidable Fortress ETF accounts for 5.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned approximately 97.84% of Formidable Fortress ETF worth $23,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About Formidable Fortress ETF

The Formidable Fortress ETF (KONG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by actively selecting a narrow basket of large- and mid-cap stocks from around the world. KONG was launched on Jul 22, 2021 and is managed by Formidable.

