Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.00

Frederick County Bancorp (MD) (OTCMKTS:FCBI – Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.00 and traded as low as $36.00. Frederick County Bancorp (MD) shares last traded at $36.00, with a volume of 600 shares traded.
Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The firm has a market cap of $57.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 0.34.
Frederick County Bancorp (MD) Company Profile
Frederick County Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Frederick County Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and commercial enterprises in the Frederick County, Maryland. It offers deposit products, including personal checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts; and business checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposits.
