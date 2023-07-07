Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,890 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,583 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,450 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,252 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,293 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.27.

Shares of FCX traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $38.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,617,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646,492. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $39.73. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

