Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB) Shares Down 5.9%

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Free Report) shares were down 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.97 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 5,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 119% from the average daily volume of 2,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

Friendly Hills Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 million, a PE ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.24.

Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FHLB – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.26 million during the quarter. Friendly Hills Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 8.76%.

About Friendly Hills Bancorp

Friendly Hills Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Pacific Bank that provides various financial and banking products and services. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, NOW, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as term certificates of deposit.

