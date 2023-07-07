FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Has $5.89 Million Stock Position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,476 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF accounts for 3.4% of FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $5,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 32,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 42,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 54,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 122,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after acquiring an additional 9,734 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Pimco Total Return ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $90.19. The company had a trading volume of 82,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,795. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 52 week low of $86.61 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.19.

Pimco Total Return ETF Company Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.