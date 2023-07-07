Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Trading Up 0.3%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €36.32 ($39.48) and last traded at €36.20 ($39.35). Approximately 110,673 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €36.08 ($39.22).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €34.91 and its 200 day moving average price is €36.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 18.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

