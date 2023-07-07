Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Shares Up 1.7%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE – Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as €30.00 ($32.61) and last traded at €30.00 ($32.61). Approximately 14,048 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €29.50 ($32.07).
FPE has been the topic of several research reports. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($35.87) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
The company’s 50 day moving average is €30.00 and its 200 day moving average is €30.27.
Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.
