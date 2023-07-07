Funding Circle (LON:FCH) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Funding Circle Holdings plc (LON:FCH – Free Report)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 58 ($0.74) and last traded at GBX 55.80 ($0.71). Approximately 68,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 209,790 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.67).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.17) price objective on shares of Funding Circle in a research note on Friday, March 17th.

Get Funding Circle alerts:

Funding Circle Trading Down 2.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 55.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £194.38 million, a P/E ratio of -2,690.00 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.27, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Funding Circle Company Profile

Funding Circle Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online lending platforms in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company offers small business loans, recovery loan schemes, and business finance solutions to small and medium enterprises. It also provides flexipay and flexipay card solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Funding Circle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funding Circle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.