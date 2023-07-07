FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Cut by Wedbush

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) – Wedbush cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Companies in a report released on Thursday, July 6th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.39. The consensus estimate for Rocket Companies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Rocket Companies Trading Down 6.1 %

RKT stock opened at $8.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.23 and a beta of 2.10. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.38.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.67% and a negative return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $666.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.56 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Companies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.