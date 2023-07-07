FY2024 EPS Estimates for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Reduced by Zacks Research

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 5th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $6.80 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.87. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.55 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.03 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on WGO. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Winnebago Industries from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE WGO opened at $64.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $50.52 and a 52 week high of $70.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.35. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm had revenue of $900.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.27%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 245.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

