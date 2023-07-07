G999 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $611.41 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 7th. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and $611.41 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, G999 has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00030376 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013461 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000724 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. The official website for G999 is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

