G999 Price Reaches $0.0033 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $224.21 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, G999 has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00030824 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00013604 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004484 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003097 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000721 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official website is g999main.net. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling G999

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the exchanges listed above.

