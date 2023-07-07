Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Gartner by 271.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner during the fourth quarter valued at about $263,599,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Gartner by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 310,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $104,943,000 after buying an additional 215,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gartner by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 895,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $300,849,000 after purchasing an additional 189,986 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.14, for a total value of $396,958.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total value of $3,820,870.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,115 shares of company stock valued at $7,815,611. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gartner Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities analysts have commented on IT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

Shares of IT stock opened at $349.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.25. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $231.05 and a one year high of $363.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $333.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.