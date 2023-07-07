Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $17.19

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 17.19 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 15.55 ($0.20). Gemfields Group shares last traded at GBX 15.75 ($0.20), with a volume of 26,940 shares changing hands.

Gemfields Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 15.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 17.17. The company has a market capitalization of £191.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 393.75 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

About Gemfields Group

(Free Report)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. It operates through six segments: Kagem Mining Limited, Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada, Development assets, Faberge, Corporate, and Other. The company is involved in the emerald, beryl, ruby, and corundum mining activities; wholesale and retail of jewelry and watches through directly operated boutiques and international wholesale partners, faberge.com as well as online marketplaces; and consumer focused marketing campaigns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.