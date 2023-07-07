General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lessened its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 66,355 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises about 1.4% of Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in General Motors by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herbst Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE GM traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,316,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,542,712. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.15. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.36 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on General Motors from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Stories

