GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

GFL Environmental has a dividend payout ratio of 5.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GFL Environmental to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

NYSE:GFL opened at $38.45 on Friday. GFL Environmental has a one year low of $23.10 and a one year high of $39.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.35 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. GFL Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. Research analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GFL. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 830.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GFL. Raymond James upped their target price on GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.85.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

