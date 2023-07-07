GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 0.7 %

GIGM opened at $1.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%. The business had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.24% of GigaMedia at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

