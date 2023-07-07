Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th.
Glenville Bank Price Performance
Shares of Glenville Bank stock remained flat at $90.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00. Glenville Bank has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $91.00.
About Glenville Bank
