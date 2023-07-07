Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLNV – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th.

Glenville Bank Price Performance

Shares of Glenville Bank stock remained flat at $90.00 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.00. Glenville Bank has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $91.00.

About Glenville Bank

Glenville Bank Holding Company, Inc a bank holding company, provides various banking products and services for individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include mortgage, home equity, auto, boat, personal, equipment and vehicle, commercial mortgage, and government loans.

