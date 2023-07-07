Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.78 and last traded at $4.83. 30,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 37,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.95.

Global Blue Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.59, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.66.

Institutional Trading of Global Blue Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Global Blue Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 22,958 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in Global Blue Group in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Global Blue Group by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blue Group

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

