Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Holdings Raised by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Global Payments makes up approximately 2.7% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Global Payments by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Global Payments by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in Global Payments by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 44,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 22,526 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $811,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GPN. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.62.

Global Payments Stock Performance

NYSE GPN opened at $105.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of -223.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $136.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -212.76%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.