Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS) Trading Down 2%

Global X Solar ETF (NASDAQ:RAYS – Free Report) shares dropped 2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.20 and last traded at $18.22. Approximately 8,876 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 272% from the average daily volume of 2,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.60.
Global X Solar ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $3.97 million, a P/E ratio of -81.05 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Global X Solar ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Solar ETF during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Global X Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.99% of the company’s stock.
About Global X Solar ETF
The Global X Solar ETF (RAYS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Solar index, a market-cap-weighted index of global solar energy companies selected based on their revenue generated from solar-related business, and ESG criteria. RAYS was launched on Sep 8, 2021 and is managed by Global X.
