Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SRET stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF by 154.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $199,000.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

