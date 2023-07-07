Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 556.5% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 1,651.8% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the first quarter valued at $73,000.

PFFD stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.16. 238,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,326. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $22.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.49.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

