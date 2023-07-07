Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Shares Down 1.3%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Free Report) dropped 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $31.55 and last traded at $31.55. Approximately 5,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.96.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a market capitalization of $163.80 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,339,000 after buying an additional 633,236 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 2,056.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 548,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 522,821 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 67.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,959 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 481.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

