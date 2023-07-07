Gores Holdings IX (NASDAQ:GHIX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 200,284 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 122,399 shares.The stock last traded at $10.24 and had previously closed at $10.25.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.07.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX in the first quarter worth approximately $1,446,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,776,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its position in Gores Holdings IX by 14.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,570,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Merchant Capital LLC grew its position in Gores Holdings IX by 14.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC now owns 2,402,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,213,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

