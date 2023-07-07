GraniteShares Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,200 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,360 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,480 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on AXP. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 3M reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.22.

American Express Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.46 on Friday, hitting $169.48. The company had a trading volume of 757,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,196. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $182.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

