GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys 56,008 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 130.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,008 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Monument Capital Management grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 31,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 32,840 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $136,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the period. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GSBD traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.82. 159,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,129. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.09). Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $107.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.34 million. Analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.02%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 439.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider David Miller acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.16 per share, with a total value of $263,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.67.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

(Free Report)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

