GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,790 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,308,223,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 111,819.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,983,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,080,549,000 after buying an additional 5,977,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,027,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,398,165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 27,553.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 986,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 983,398 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

MA traded down $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $389.84. 470,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,814,385. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $395.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $379.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $368.05.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.78%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares in the company, valued at $14,703,600.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.04.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.