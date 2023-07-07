GraniteShares Advisors LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Free Report) by 127.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,805 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Global Net Lease worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 18.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 27,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 23.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 31,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Global Net Lease during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 583,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,507,000 after buying an additional 66,021 shares in the last quarter. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNL. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 1.4 %

Global Net Lease Announces Dividend

NYSE GNL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 252,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,640. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.84 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -799.96%.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

