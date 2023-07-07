GraniteShares Advisors LLC Invests $1.46 Million in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,136 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,000. Dorchester Minerals comprises 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dorchester Minerals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.10 per share, for a total transaction of $145,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,039.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.50. 8,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,998. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $32.10. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 73.63% and a net margin of 75.07%. The company had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Dorchester Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.98%. Dorchester Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 121.47%.

Dorchester Minerals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of producing and nonproducing natural gas and crude oil royalty, net profit, and leasehold interests in the United States. Its royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, and overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 592 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

