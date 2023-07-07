GraniteShares Advisors LLC Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,566 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 3,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 6.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,472 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,517,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,736 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 156,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $22,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TMUS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.33.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 230,022 shares of company stock valued at $30,385,391. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $139.11. 795,667 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,850,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $166.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.35. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.92 and a 1-year high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

