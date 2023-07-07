GraniteShares Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELV. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELV stock traded down $4.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $434.91. 222,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,192,203. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.20. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.87 and a 1-year high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 EPS. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.80.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

