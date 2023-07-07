GraniteShares Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BKT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 112,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000. BlackRock Income Trust comprises 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKT. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 38.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock Income Trust stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The stock had a trading volume of 28,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,328. BlackRock Income Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.60 and a 12 month high of $14.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.60.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.0882 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.68%.

BlackRock Income Trust, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It invests in securities such as U.S.

