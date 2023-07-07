GraniteShares Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 128.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,509 shares during the period. Mplx comprises approximately 1.3% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MPLX. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Mplx by 617.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 13,579 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx during the 4th quarter worth $842,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Mplx by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 485,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MPLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mplx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.60.

Mplx Stock Performance

Mplx stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.47. 537,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,937. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $34.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.41. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $28.11 and a fifty-two week high of $35.37.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 30.74%. Mplx’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Mplx’s payout ratio is 79.90%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.