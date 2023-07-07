GraniteShares Advisors LLC Sells 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Essex Savings Bank grew its position in Netflix by 22.2% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 143.0% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.0% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 12,372 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at about $433,000. 89.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.09, for a total transaction of $10,459,165.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,136 shares of company stock valued at $33,380,156. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix Trading Up 0.2 %

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $345.00 to $357.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Netflix from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.11.

Netflix stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $439.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,168,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,224,030. The company has a 50 day moving average of $388.06 and a 200-day moving average of $348.31. The stock has a market cap of $195.51 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $169.70 and a one year high of $450.97.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

About Netflix



Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

