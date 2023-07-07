Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 266 First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 266 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,855,000 after buying an additional 568,929 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after purchasing an additional 140,410 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $1,264.04 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $505.84 and a 1-year high of $1,345.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,228.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $946.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.97.

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $20.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.17 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 66.92%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 150.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

In related news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,233.13 per share, with a total value of $4,562,581.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,023,009.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Citizens BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $538.00 to $1,206.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,775.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of First Citizens BancShares from $825.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

