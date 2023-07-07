Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 30,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC owned 0.37% of Lumos Pharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $3.29 on Friday. Lumos Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $2.95 and a one year high of $9.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.51.

Lumos Pharma ( NASDAQ:LUMO Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.31 million. Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 1,459.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its primary product candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone secretagogue ibutamoren, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pediatric growth hormone deficiency and other rare endocrine disorders.

