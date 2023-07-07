Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,290 Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,290 shares during the quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC now owns 16,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,790 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 23.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,227 shares during the period.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AFB opened at $10.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.66. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.97 and a fifty-two week high of $12.47.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 30th. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.0327 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

