Greenwich Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN)

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 661,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 227,105 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 240,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,540,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 310.3% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 233,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,526,000 after purchasing an additional 176,796 shares during the period. Palo Alto Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,781,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 122,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,259 shares during the period.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KRBN stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $51.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.99.

KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF Company Profile

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

