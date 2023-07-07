Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Down to $35.00

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.00, but opened at $33.24. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $33.24, with a volume of 301 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Grupo Simec alerts:

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Simec

Grupo Simec ( NYSEAMERICAN:SIM Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $687.21 million during the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.87%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.