Guggenheim Cuts Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Price Target to $112.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CPK. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of CPK traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,622. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.56. Chesapeake Utilities has a one year low of $105.79 and a one year high of $138.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $218.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,123 shares in the company, valued at $989,950.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth about $634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 37.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 70,943 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth about $494,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth about $1,013,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chesapeake Utilities in the first quarter worth about $829,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

