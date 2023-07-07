Guggenheim Trims ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Target Price to $49.00

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE – Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALE. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ALLETE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.83.

ALLETE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALE traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.57. 32,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.72. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $47.77 and a 52 week high of $67.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ALLETE ( NYSE:ALE Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.17). ALLETE had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 5.40%. The firm had revenue of $564.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that ALLETE will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 1.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $204,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 10.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE during the first quarter worth about $1,252,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 11.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and Corporate and Other segments. It generates electricity from coal-fired, biomass co-fired / natural gas, hydroelectric, wind, and solar. The company provides regulated utility electric services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 150,000 retail customers and 14 non-affiliated municipal customers.

