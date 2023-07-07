H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th.

H.B. Fuller has decreased its dividend by an average of 33.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 54 consecutive years. H.B. Fuller has a dividend payout ratio of 17.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $4.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.2%.

FUL traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $69.09. The company had a trading volume of 372,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,015. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.89 and a 200-day moving average of $68.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.41.

H.B. Fuller ( NYSE:FUL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $898.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.60 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FUL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

In other news, VP Heather Campe sold 16,312 shares of H.B. Fuller stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,143,144.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $772,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 9,960 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new stake in H.B. Fuller in the 1st quarter valued at $3,396,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of H.B. Fuller in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

