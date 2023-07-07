Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.47

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.47 and last traded at $5.47, with a volume of 463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLFDY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Halfords Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Liberum Capital upgraded Halfords Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded Halfords Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Halfords Group Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.79.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.