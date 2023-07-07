Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ HALL opened at $5.71 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 21,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

