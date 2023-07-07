Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Trading Down 2.1 %
NASDAQ HALL opened at $5.71 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.19.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The insurance provider reported ($2.74) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.05) by $1.31. The company had revenue of $39.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 158.59% and a negative net margin of 71.70%.
Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
