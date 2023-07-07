Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 21,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.

Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.

Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.14%.

Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Hamilton Beach Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Hamilton Beach Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.83%.

In related news, CFO Sarah M. Cunningham acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $35,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.

