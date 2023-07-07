Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Hamilton Beach Brands Holding (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) dropped 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.51 and last traded at $9.54. Approximately 21,214 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 14,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.91.
Hamilton Beach Brands Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.20.
Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE:HBB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $128.25 million for the quarter. Hamilton Beach Brands had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 2.14%.
Hamilton Beach Brands Increases Dividend
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CFO Sarah M. Cunningham acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $35,875.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $35,875. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Beach Brands during the first quarter valued at $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.48% of the company’s stock.
Hamilton Beach Brands Company Profile
Hamilton Beach Brands Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes small electric household and specialty housewares appliances in the United States and internationally. It offers air fryers, blenders, food processors, coffee makers, indoor electric grills, irons, juicers, mixers, slow cookers, toasters, and toaster ovens.
