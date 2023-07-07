Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.41 and last traded at $4.42. Approximately 817,126 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 10,871,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SpectralCast reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 38.23% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. Hanesbrands's quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 142.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 241,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 141,907 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 196.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,693,356 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,747 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 146,939 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 57,681 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanesbrands

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear and socks, and activewear, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores and mass retail channels.

