Harvest Finance Price Hits $25.86 on Exchanges (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Harvest Finance has a market capitalization of $17.70 million and approximately $889,799.84 worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Harvest Finance token can now be purchased for about $25.86 or 0.00085252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance’s launch date was July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 704,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 684,512 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

